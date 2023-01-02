Exclusive! India’s Best Dancer’s Sadhwi Majumdar roped in for Invictus T Mediawork’s show Chhalaang for Sony TV!

We bring you the exclusive update, that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang. And the show is supposed to go on air in February 2023.
Wed, 02/01/2023 - 10:30
We brought you the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang. And the show is supposed to go on air in February 2023. 

They are coming up with a new show which will premiere on Sony TV soon. The title of the show is Chhalaang and will star Megha Ray in the lead role, while there has been no official confirmation yet, fans of the actor are giddy and excited to see her in a new avatar.

As, per sources, choreographer and dancer Sadhwi Majumdar is all set to make her TV acting debut with the show Chhalang produced by Invictus T Mediaworks.

Sadhwi has previously been a contestant on dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, India’s Dancing Superstar, and India’s Best Dancer. She has also been an assistant choreographer in the movie Saand Ki Aankh.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks and will air on Sony TV.

Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

We also reported about Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Snehal Waghmare, Sanjeev Rathore, and Harish Rathore being a part of the show.

The casting of the show has been done by Janet Ellis, who is an ace casting director and is responsible for finding some of the biggest names we have in the industry now. 

She is the founder of Janet’s Casting Hub, and the casting assistants responsible are Sushil and Shikhar. 

Invictus T Mediaworks Nilanjana Purkayasstha Herumb Khot Chhalang Sony TV new show Megha Roy Megha Ray Durr Ki Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii Sony LIV Pyumori Mehta Ghosh Sadhwi majumdar Sanjeev rathore Harish Sharma India’s Best Dancer
