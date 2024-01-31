Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee will be gracing the special episode dedicated to late musician Hemant Kumar

Indian Idol is one of the most loved and successful singing reality shows on television and this year the contestants are really strong and talented. As per sources, Moushumi Chatterjee will be gracing the show.
Moushumi Chatterjee

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

As per sources, veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee will be gracing the special episode where they would be giving a tribute to late musician Hemant Kumar.

The contestant would be singing his songs and would be giving a tribute to him.

Moushumi will be sharing some insights and stories about the late musician so that the contestants would know about him.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one.

