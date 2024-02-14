Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : News anchor Rajat Sharma to grace the show in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

As per sources, News anchor Rajat Sharma will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

He would be interacting with the contestants, host and the judges of the show.

He would be having a segment like his show “Aapki Adalat” where he would be questioning the contestants, this week it will be Rajat Vs the Indian Idol contestants.

Rajat will also be having some fun segments with the host and the judges of the show.

Well, the show is going to be super entertaining and the audience for the first time will be seeing how the contestants will be getting grilled by Rajat.

Are you excited to see the guest on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”