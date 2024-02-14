Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : News anchor Rajat Sharma to grace the show in the upcoming episode

Indian Idol is the number one singing reality show on television and the contestants this year are really commendable and well talented and one can see how tough it is for the judges and the audience to judge on the show. As per sources, News anchor Rajat Sharma will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 16:00
Rajat

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success consistently on television.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to every contestant. It was difficult to pick the winner of the show.

This time the makers have brought in two new judges who would join Vishal Dadlani as the judge of the show.

Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal are back as judges on the show.

This season the show is really doing well and the contestants are exceptionally talented and it’s getting difficult for the judges and the audience to judge the show.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

As per sources, News anchor Rajat Sharma will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

He would be interacting with the contestants, host and the judges of the show.

He would be having a segment like his show “Aapki Adalat” where he would be questioning the contestants, this week it will be Rajat Vs the Indian Idol contestants.

Rajat will also be having some fun segments with the host and the judges of the show.

Well, the show is going to be super entertaining and the audience for the first time will be seeing how the contestants will be getting grilled by Rajat.

Are you excited to see the guest on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Fighter”

Indian Idol Indian Idol Season 14 Vishal Dadlani Kumar Sanu Hussain Kuwajerwala Sony TV Sony LIV Reality show TellyChakkar Menuka Poudel Ananya Pal Anjana Padmanabhan Dipan Mitra Adya Mishra Muskan Srivastava Obom Tangu Piyush Panwar Subhadeep Das Utkarsh Wankhede Vaibhav Gupta mahima bhattacharjee Surender Kumar Maithili Shome Gayathry Rajiv Subhadeep Das Chowdhury Sukhwinder Singh Manushi Chhillar Varun Tej Rajat Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI : No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his beautiful acting...
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Jaaved Jaaferi praises Sreerama Chandra saying, “I think it's fantastic that you've taken MJ as a reference point”
MUMBAI : This weekend, get ready to experience the magic of romance with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s 'Love Special' episode on...
Subhadeep Das gets the best surprise on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’
MUMBAI : This Sunday, get ready to be a part of 'Gaane Aur Afsane with Javed Akhtar' on Sony Entertainment Television’s...
Exclusive! "I am an outsider and I got so much love from the industry" Shriya Saran on the debate of Nepotism
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Shriya Saran has been grabbing the attention of the...
Exclusive! Superstar Singer season 3 to replace Indian Idol Season 14; this is when the show is accepted to begin?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Wow! Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar team up for a project together?
MUMBAI: Abhishek Kumar has emerged as the first runner up of the show defeating eighteen contestants of the show.During...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Jaaved Jaaferi praises Sreerama Chandra saying, “I think it's fantastic that you've taken MJ as a reference point”
Subhadeep Das
Subhadeep Das gets the best surprise on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’
Superstar
Exclusive! Superstar Singer season 3 to replace Indian Idol Season 14; this is when the show is accepted to begin?
Ayesha
Wow! Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar team up for a project together?
Saloni
EXCLUSIVE! I never thought that I would be doing such a big show and I would fit in so wonderfully: Saloni Sandhu on being a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Niyati Joshi
EXCLUSIVE! I feel fortunate to be associated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the set is like a second home to me: Niyati Joshi