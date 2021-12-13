EXCLUSIVE! India's Got Talent to Air in January on Sony Tv!

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is a very popular talent showcasing show on Indian television. The show is an Indian adaption of the International Shows Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent.

The show initially aired on Colors TV with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher as the judges with Changing hosts.

ALSO READ: Poetic Justice: Manoj Muntashir joins panel of judges on 'India's Got Talent'

Now, the show has now found a new home on Sony TV, with a news roster of Judges Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rapper Badshah, Lyricist Manoj Muntashir, and Retaining the Iconic Kiron Kher as a judge on the show. And Arjun Bijali is back as the Host of the Show.

Tellychakkar always brings you Exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment and now we bring you news from the sets of India's Got Talent.

India's Got Talent is all set to go on air in January 2022 on Sony TV after probably the end of India's Best Dancer.

The show focuses on talent from all across the country, from dance to Singing, gymnastics, stunts, and magic.

The departure Of India's Got Talent from Colors TV was a bit of shock for the viewers of Colors and IGT who are used to watching the show there.

People are going to miss the chemistry between Karan, Malaika, and Kiron Ji but they surely are excited about a new panel.

For More Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Kirron Kher returns as a judge on 'India's Got Talent'