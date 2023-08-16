Exclusive! Isharo Isharon Mein actor Nitesh Prashar to enter Dangal TV's show Mann Sundar

Dangal TV's Mann Sundar will see a new entry of actor Nitesh Prashar who will be essaying an important role.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 14:56
Nitesh Prashar

TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for our avid readers!

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. 

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 

Dangal TV launched many new shows in the recent times.

The channel is already entertaining the viewers with shows like Crime Alert,  Nath, Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 , Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, and many more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Fresh face Ayushi Rao ENTERS Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Mann Sundar is one of the shows that is entertaining the viewers since a long time.

It is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai. 

We had previously reported that Nancy Roy and Simran Tomar are roped in for pivotal roles. One will play the lead while another actress will be seen as parallel lead in the show. 

We also reported about actor Mukesh Choudhary entering the show in the character of Pinku. Actor Dev Aditya will also be seen as a lead in the show which has taken a leap of 20 years.

And now, another actor is all set to join the cast.

Actor Nitesh Prashar is all set to enter the show soon.

Nitesh will be playing the role of Nahar's brother-in-law and Avni's husband. He stays with his in-laws.

The actor has previously done shows like Isharon Isharon Mein and Bepanha Pyaar.

How excited are you for the new entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria are the lead actors while Amitabh Ghanekar, Palak Jain, Kajal Khanchandani, and Geeta Bisht are in the supporting roles for the serial.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Aparna Ghoshal Geeta Bisht Palak Tiwari Nidhi Tiwari Sanjay Bhatia Suraj Punjabi Panorama Entertainment Suzana Ghai Mann Sundar Shruti Anand TellyChakkar Shivanshi Das nancy roy Simran Tomar Mukesh Choudhary Barrister Babu Dev Aditya nitesh prashar
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

