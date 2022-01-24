EXCLUSIVE! Ishita Ganguly gets CANDID about how she chooses her projects and more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

The gorgeous much Ishita Ganguly is all set to enter &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir, we got in touch with the actress to know about her character and more. Check out what she had to share:

As an actor, how do you choose your projects?

I always believe where you can perform in different shades and go out of your comfort zone, after a long time I am doing a social show as I was doing a mythological show and earlier I was a part of social shows. So yes this has been an interesting journey.

What kind of characters interest you apart from the ones you have already done?

I want to do all kinds of characters, from being a goddess, Gav ki ladki to the high-end city girl. I want to experiment with different characters and explore my skills. I don't want to get tagged for any other characters, by far I have gotten opportunities to experiment, I would love to continue doing that.

Sharing about her character in the show she revealed:

This character's name is Sandhya, she likes to be called Sandy. She is full of life, independent, her goal is to have a great career, and then think about marriage. She had a relationship with Varun but due to the family pressure of marriage, she leaves it. Now that she has returned and meets Varun and Genda her past comes back. She isn't someone who wants to harm, she is so lovely, she is positive and believes in women empowerment and equality. Many women shall be able to relate to Sandhya.

