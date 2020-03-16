EXCLUSIVE! Ishk Par Zor Nahi fame Param Singh opens up on making a comeback on social media, talks about his best friends from the TV industry and much more

MUMBAI: Param Singh is a well-known actor in the TV industry.

The actor has been in showbiz for a very long time and managed to establish a name for himself.

Param is known for playing amazing roles in shows like Ishk Par Zor Nahin, Parvarrish, Sadda Haq, Ghulaam, Mariam Khan Reporting Live, and Haiwaan, among others.

His last show on the small screens was Sony TV's romantic drama Ishk Par Zor Nahin where he romanced actress Akshita Mudgal.

Fans were in love with Param and Akshita's on-screen pairing.

Well, the show went off-air last year, and Param hasn't announced his next project yet.

The diehard fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him back on-screen soon.

We had previously done an exclusive interview with the actor where he spoke about buying a new house and his plans about how he will design it.

The actor also spoke about many things related to his professional and personal life.

You were there on social media for some time and then again you deactivated your account. And now, you are back again. What made you make a comeback on Instagram?

That decision was taken by some other people apart from me. It has something to do with my work and staying in touch with my admirers. I am a very shy guy. I don't like too much attention as I tend to get awkward. Social media is all of that. But now, I am trying to get comfortable with it. I am hoping to enjoy it. I don't want my work to get affected because I am not there on social media.

Whom do you get along really well in the TV industry? Do you have any best friends?

I have quite a few friends from the TV industry. Like Ankit Gupta who shoots in Chandigarh for his show Udaariyaan. Akshita Mudgal and Harshita are also my good friends. We all meet. Even Abhinav Kapoor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is a good friend of mine. All of them are my constant friends from the television industry.

What do you think about the changing trends in TV? Do you feel the change is good for the TV industry as well as the actors?

There are a lot of shows on certain channels which only focus on different concepts rather than just the regular saas-bahu drama. Such shows don't air for a long span of time as they aren't stretched too much. Also, their TRPs are pretty less. Sometimes shows with good content go off-air because of low TRPs. It doesn't mean that the shows that are running for a long time are good and the ones which wrap up soon are bad. There is no formula as such in our industry. It's a trial and error basis.

