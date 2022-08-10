Exclusive! Ishqbaaaz fame Mohsin Khan to enter Kumkum Bhagya

Ranbir and Prachi’s chemistry is as-always magical on screen and fans cannot wait to see how they fall back in love to reunite as currently, Kaya is creating troubles in their love story.
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a gray character. The current track is about Kaya bringing a storm in Prachi and Ranbir’s life.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Kaya becomes Ranbir’s new boss, leaves him shocked

The track of the show is going amazingly well along with all its intriguing twists and turns.

Now, as we know, Laali has entered the show and the character is played by Sharika Raina Ahluwalia.

As per sources, Mohsin Khan is about to enter as Laali’s boyfriend. His character name is not yet revealed but it said that it will be a negative role that will only be behind Laali’s money.

Mohsin Khan has given some amazing performances earlier in shows like ‘Ishqbaaaz’ as Rj Rishab and in ‘Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo’ as Karthik.

The show recently took a leap, after which things have only got more interesting for the viewer.

Also read -  Kumkum Bhagya: Upcoming Drama! Ranbir feels the guilt, rushes to stop the wedding

Are you excited for the upcoming twists and turns?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 16:44

