Exclusive! It gets a challenging as the show airs seven days a week: Sweetu Panjwani on shooting for Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

MUMBAI: Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai on Zee TV recently went on-air and witnessed Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia, Himanshu Soni and Lakshya Khurana in the leading roles. Sweetu Panjwani plays a crucial role in the show and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up on being associated with the show and her experience shooting for Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.

The show is about how the eldest daughter-in-law adopts a girl when the youngest daughter-in-law seeks division of property. She decides to raise the girl instead of grooming the daughter-in-law.

Sweetu shared, “I am having a very good time shooting for the show. It is a little challenging as we are doing a show which airs for all the seven days in the week but we are enjoying shooting as this is what I love to do. My character is not a typical conventional role. It has a lot of flavour which the audience will see as the story develops.”

She further added, “We have a great communication with our director Ghanshyaam sir so whenever I feel any doubt either I talk it out with him or my co-actors and the creatives . We all have a lot of fun while shooting. We keep cracking jokes in between and we even share our meals together. Since we spend so much time together we all have become like a family and we have a great time on the set.”

Well said Sweetu!

