Exclusive! It’s very unfortunate that a show like Keh Doon Tumhe is going off air that too so soon: Swati Tarar

Swati Tarar has been an integral part of Keh Doon Tumhein. Swati spilled beans on the show biting the dust along with her future plans…
Swati Tarar

MUMBAI : Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus is off-beat and unconventional but the show will soon go off-air on November 19. The show stars Mudit Nayyar and Yukti Kapoor in the leading roles. Swati Tarar has been an integral part of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Swati shared, “It’s very unfortunate that a show like Keh Doon Tumhe is going off air that too so soon. It needed more time. Shows like these take time to make their space on screen. Plus the time slot was very late. Because of which TRP was low. It started well but what can we say. We only wished it would last a little longer.” 

Talking about how much she will miss her colleagues, Swati expressed, “Oh, I will miss them so much. Although we are back from Panchgani, we are still in touch, each one of us. We text daily and sometimes call as well. It’s like we needed more time with each other. We became a family there. Asking each other at lunch and dinner time whether we want to go out and grab a meal or eat on the set. Post-pack up we all used to meet and discuss our day.”

When asked about her future projects, she mentioned, “I am looking for doing some meaningful and strong characters on screen. I’ve played comic and emotional characters but never a negative one. I wish to do a strong negative character in the future.” 

