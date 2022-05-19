EXCLUSIVE! It is very important that the casting directors should look at the body of work of an actor and start thinking out of the box: Harsh Vasishtha

MUMBAI: Harsh Vasishtha is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery. He has been around in the industry for a very long time now and has done some exceptional shows.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his career, the kind of roles he has been offered and what kind of characters does he want to play in the near future.

Harsh says, “There is one thing which I would like to put out there is that it is about time that the casting team considers me as a fair guy who is rich and businessminded. I would like to do more than play a rich industrialist or a doctor or a political leader and I feel that the casting people should go a little beyond that.

An actor should not be cast basis to his appearance only. It was 10 years ago that I did Veera which was something very unconventional and I feel the makers should look at me like that again. It is great to do a regular show but I would also like to be a part of something unique where I am playing something distinguished. There are comedy shows where there are different characters. It is very important that people should look at the body of work and start thinking out of the box.

I would like to appeal to the casting people to think of me as an open canvas and give me something more challenging and exceptional.”

