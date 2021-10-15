EXCLUSIVE! 'It was one unexpected yet delightful journey' Chandrachur aka Bhavya Sachdeva SHARES this about Barrister Babu going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another refreshing update from your favourite show on Colors TV that is Barrister Babu.

Yes, it is true Barrister Babu will be going off-air, the show will be replaced by Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh starrer Sirf Tum. We got in touch with the charming villain Chandrachur aka Bhavya Sachdeva and asked him about his reaction.

What was your reaction on receiving this news?

Yes, it makes me sad to see our show go off-air but I have always believed in ‘Kahin pe pohachne ke liye, kahin se nikalna zaruri hota hai.’ I consider myself fortunate enough to play a crucial character in Barrister Babu. From being a follower of the show to being an actor in it was one unexpected yet delightful journey. I could thank my stars and my team on and on for giving me this opportunity and it still won’t be enough. I pray that the entire team of Barrister Babu is blessed with better opportunities in the near future. It is important for me to say out loud that we love our audience as much as they love us and I would like to thank our audience for accepting Chandrachur as a part of Barrister Babu.



What is the fondest memory that you are taking from the show?

It is really difficult for me to choose any one memory hahaha. Right from getting to know Aurra & Pravisht, to making some really good friends amongst the cast, learning from experiences shared by Sadiya Siddiqui Ji and Rishi Khuranna bhai, getting a chance to fly my wings under the expert tutelage of our Director Mangesh Sir, getting a chance to reciprocate the love I received from the audience. All of this is overwhelming. I have made a new family here, one that means a lot to me.

