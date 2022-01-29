EXCLUSIVE! 'It's a huge responsibility to play the character' Manasvi Vashist on ENTERING Imlie as Aditya

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. With Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

We had earlier updated the fans about Gashmeer exiting the show, and the makers were in search of a replacement, well now the exclusive news is that Manasvi Vashist has been locked to play the new Aditya in the show. Well, we had exclusively updated about Manasvi aka Aditya's entry and now the promo with his grand look is out:

Check out the promo:

We got in touch with the dapper to know about his excitement about entering the show as Aditya, preparations and more, Manasvi had some interesting things to share:

How excited are you to portray the character of Aditya in the show?

I am extremely excited to play Aditya. The character has received immense love from the audience and I'll try my best to keep up with their expectations.

Did you do any preparations for the character?

I just watched all the episodes from the show to understand the character.

Is there any nervousness about continuing an already established role in the show?

I won't say that I am nervous but I do feel that it's a huge responsibility on my shoulders to play the character.

Did you watch any previous episodes or follow them to understand the track of the show?

Absolutely. I enjoyed watching all the episodes and I could totally relate to why Imlie is such a popular show.

Will we see a completely different essence to the character or did you take any notes from Gashmeer for it?

I am sure he is a great actor and he brought Aditya to life. But, I'll certainly bring my own essence to the character.

