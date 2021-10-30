EXCLUSIVE! It's not a COMEBACK, Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover has something interesting to share about Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Angad Maan is all set to bring a stir in Fateh and Tejo's life with his grand entry.

Also read: ROMANTIC: Tejo and Angad fall for each other in Colors’ Udaariyaan!

We rang the dapper to know more about his character, Karan had something really interesting to share, you wouldn't want to miss:

What made you agree to the show, and do Angad Maan?

Firstly, Angad Maan is very flamboyant, fun, full of energy and I like such characters. Who are full of unexpected behaviour, they are not classic, intense brooding or guys who are stuck in turmoil. Guys like Angad are quite clear in their head, they enjoy their life to the fullest. They are a bit loud and annoying sometimes, if you meet them at a party they would be the loudest people, unlike me. I like such cool and fun characters. Secondly, Sargun and Ravi are like family, they are so kind to offer me a character in their maiden show which is such a huge success. I have never worked with Colors' on a show, I have worked with all the channels, so this would be my first show.

Was there any nervousness on entering the show?

That basic doubting is always there, not only from the middle but even when you do a show from the beginning. You always want the audience to like the work, want them to appreciate you as much as they did earlier. One is always nervous about that, so you try to create elements that people will enjoy, and you try to add new things that you have learnt over the years. That nervousness is always there, in that case, it's the writing and the making that comes in, it's the content that people like.

Did you follow the show earlier?

I had seen the first few episodes of the shows, Sargun and Ravi's show, to see what they are making. I had seen it, but then daily soap viewing is a commitment so yes I don't see much of daily soaps.

This would be a comeback after Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

The comeback has become everyone's favourite word it seems, I wouldn't call this a comeback. Even if one is doing something after a month then also it is a comeback? It was not a decided sabbatical, it was more sort of a break due to the lockdown, everyone is coming back so am I. If this is called a comeback, then I think it's a great one with Udaariyaan.

Also read: HIGH DRAMA: Fateh to be JEALOUS of Angad and Tejo in Colors’ Udaariyaan!

We cannot wait to see more of Angad onscreen, how about you?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar