EXCLUSIVE! Its a wrap for Colors' Nima Denzongpa; the last episode to air on THIS date

We exclusively revealed that there is going to be a Ganesh Chaturti celebration in the chawl where we will get to see some interesting turns and twists between Nima and Manav.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 12:48
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy, uproots her life, and moves to another state. 20 years later, we see Nima, a mother of 3 daughters, also helping raise Krish, Virat’s son, while working in the Goenka household.

Surabhi Das is playing the lead role of Nima in the show. The drama series also saw Akshay Kelkar's re-entry which brought another twist to the story.

Now, the breaking news is that today the show wraps their shoot and the last episode will be aired on 2nd September as Nima Denzongpa bids adieu, viewers are surely going to miss the cast and all those heart warming moments that the show gave.

Currently, Nima is trying to get close to Manav as she feels that he is Virat. Nima is trying her best to know if in fact is Virat. Nima is getting almost all the signs successfully, indicating that Manav is Virat in reality. Someone will enter Nima's house and try to molest her, she hits him and rushes outside, she sees Manav and seeks help from him. Manav then rushes to catch the man, will he come to know the truth?

How will Nima react when she comes to know that Manav is the real Virat?

