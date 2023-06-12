Exclusive: Ivanka Das and Krishna Gokani roped in for Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga!

MUMBAI : There are a lot of new shows in the making. While our scribes have been fishing around for the latest updates from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium, there is freshly baked news coming from the den of TellyChakkar.

Chand Jalne Laga on Colors has recently launched and witnesses Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh in pivotal roles. The show revolves around how poor boy and a rich girl who fall in love and get separated by fate only to meet later in a relationship which gets rekindled.

The show has some very popular faces and now sources inform us that there are new actors who have been roped in for the show.

Ivanka Das and Krishna Gokani have been roped in to play significant roles in the show.

Ivanka will be seen playing the role of a eunuch, Nanaji’s right hand while Krishna will be seen as Arjun’s mother.

Ivanka has previously been seen in reality dance show Dance Deewane and the Netflix series Bombay Begums while Krishna has been seen in Who Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Looteri Dulhan, Hamari Dulhan among others.

