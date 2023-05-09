Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more!

MUMBAI :  Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV.  The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep Raii in the lead roles as Naina and Sameer and the two mesmerized the fans with their on-screen chemistry. 

The show completes 6 years today and fans of the show couldn’t be more ecstatic, the show catapulted Ranndeep Rai and Ashi Singh to the heights of fame. Rushad Rana is a renowned actor and personality in the world of television, who played the role of Lochan Sir, an ex-drama teacher who turned into a principal.

We reached out to the actor to talk about the show completing 6 years, memorable moments, and his mini-reunion with Hip- Hip Hurray cast.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai completes 6 years, it’s yet another iconic role that you have portrayed. How are you feeling? 

Well, I feel amazing being a part of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. There are people who still Remember Me as Lochan, Sir. In fact, just this morning I had some messages and I was in fact hoping that the fans that the fans post some pictures of Lochan Sir, that I can repost because I don't have any pictures on me. As of now. But yeah, it was something that, came out of the blue for me, I was a last-minute casting on to the show, you know. And it was just amazing and whatever little time I spent on the show, it was beautiful. 

What is a memorable moment from the show that you can share with us about the show?

Well, a memorable moment as such, koi Nahi Hai from the show, but we did some wonderful scenes, you know, with us professors and students and all those scenes were like really nice and The principal sir, who used to keep doing the shayaries was amazing And we used to keep, you know, like cheering him and laughing at him and all those kind of memories were beautiful. Yeah, also, it was Ashi Singh’s first show. She was so good right from then and I'm so happy that she is doing so well now. 

Speaking of a reunion, you had a mini Hip-Hop Hurray reunion, how is it to catch up with the cast?

No, we haven't had a Hip-Hip Hurray reunion as of now. It’s just that yesterday at Delnaaz Irani’s birthday party Mehul, Kishwar, and Sulbha Ji, we kind of met after a very long time. Mehul, obviously I keep meeting, but Kishwar Sulha Ji, we met after quite a long time, so we were very thrilled, To see her Sulbha Ji especially. But we are planning to have a reunion now I think it should happen soon. 

Any upcoming projects you can tell us about? 

I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film. Can't divulge any details right now, but yeah, these are two very interesting things that I'm working on. And I'm about to start season two of a web series that I had done two years back called Mithya. So yeah, we'll be doing season 2 soon, So pretty excited about that. 

Rushad was last seen in the show Sapno Ki Chhalaang on Sony TV. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Exclusive! "I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film", Rushad Rana on upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more!
