OMG! Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai completes 6 Years, Fans demand an #AshDeep reunion! Check out the reactions here!

MUMBAI: Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show starred Ashi Singh and Randeep Raii in the lead roles as Naina and Sameer and the two mesmerized the fans with their on-screen chemistry.

Not just that, fans of the show are still so invested, and they created a ship name for the duo, calling them AshDeep. To this day, fans of AshDeep, make numerous edits, keep the fan pages active, and are very keen on what the two are up to.

Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai was a show that brought about fresh air, of nostalgia, and audiences tuned in to watch the love story between Sameer and Naina.

ALSO READ: Meet: Will Sumeet be able to arrange for the massive amount of 1 crore to disclose Shlok’s 'Wonder Boy' identity?

The show completes 6 years today and fans of the show couldn’t be more ecstatic, the show catapulted Ranndeep Rai and Ashi Singh to the heights of fame.

Fans of the two have since waited to see both Ashi and Ranndeep in a project together, also keeping in mind the brief cameo that Ranndeep did on Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet!

Like, As we mentioned above, fans of the two are requesting and demanding that AshDeep get cast together in a show again, and their reactions to the milestone are very sweet, Check them out here:

happy 6 YEARS OF YUDKBH

my warm blanket my home; that changed my personality and taste in shows & ships. A show which redefined love and friendship! the beauty of each & every character that made this journey even more memorable.



[#yehundinonkibaathai • #samaina • #yudkbh] pic.twitter.com/f7apeoOoIn — (@Chocoaliciousx) September 5, 2023

Its been 6 years now Sameer entered our heart through tv making me a forever Randeep Rai fan



6 YEARS OF YUDKBH #RandeepRai #YehUndinonkibaathai #Sameermaheshwari #Yudkbh pic.twitter.com/A8NTMgwCaY — Misfit soul (@RandeepR_Fandom) September 5, 2023

Why #yehundinonkibaathai is so eternal, why fans say it's a of iTV, why it keeps on adding new viewers ??



Ans: #yudkbh has explored the basics of human nature. Time changes but basic human nature doesn't. #randeeprai #ashisingh

6 YEARS OF YUDKBH



+ pic.twitter.com/rhje2NQCfz — Optimistic (@Yatisharma14) September 5, 2023

Some fans said it best, that the reason the show is so popular is because it showcases real human emotion and makes you nostalgic.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash to Ranndeep Rai, TV Celebs who bought luxurious abodes at young ages! Read More!