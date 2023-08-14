Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash to Ranndeep Rai, TV Celebs who bought luxurious abodes at young ages! Read More!

MUMBAI: The aspiration of owning an extravagant home is something that captures the imagination of many. While purchasing a personal residence requires years of dedicated effort for most individuals, a handful of Indian television celebrities have demonstrated that the journey towards materializing their dream abode can be accomplished within a decade or even less.

Presenting a compilation of 7 television personalities who have acquired spacious residences in their twenties, ranging from Avneet Kaur to Tejasswi Prakash. These millennial stars serve as an inspiration to numerous youngsters with their unwavering determination and persistence, as they work diligently to save for property ownership at a young age.

1. Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Prakash, who clinched the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, embarked on her television career in 2012 with Life Ok's show. Despite being a trained engineer, Tejasswi found her calling in front of the camera. Following her Bigg Boss stint, she secured a prominent role in Ekta Kapoor's well-known franchise, Naagin. In September 2022, at the age of 29, Tejasswi acquired a luxurious residence in Goa. Her partner, Karan Kundrra, shared glimpses of this abode, along with her lavish Audi car worth Rs. 1 crore.

2. Ashnoor Kaur:

In addition to her acting prowess, Ashnoor Kaur stands as a trendsetter for her stylish fashion choices, boasting a substantial Instagram following of eight million. At just 18 years old, Ashnoor possesses valuable assets that are worth noting. She resides with her parents in a lavish apartment in the upscale city of Mumbai. Reportedly, her parents, Gurmeet Singh and Avneet Kaur, invested a significant sum to realize Ashnoor's dream of a Mumbai home.

3. Jannat Zubair:

Before her TikTok fame, Jannat Zubair Rahmani was already making her mark in television with shows like Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui. She became a household name through her charm and talent. At 21, Jannat already owns her dream house. She shared images from a construction site on her Instagram, where she stood with her brother and father, witnessing the creation of her dream abode.

4. Avneet Kaur:

With over 32 million Instagram followers, Avneet Kaur ranks among the most renowned television stars. Prior to her TikTok popularity, she showcased her skills in various TV serials and music videos from the age of 8. Beyond her acting career, she is known for her fashion sense. Avneet's swanky Mumbai apartment boasts captivating features, including grey interiors and Bohemian decor.

5. Ashi Singh:

Ashi Singh, famous for her role in "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga," gifted her mother a new home at the age of 25. She embarked on early savings with a heartfelt intention behind the gesture.

6. Randeep Rai:

Recognized for his role as 'Sameer Maheshwari' in "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai," Randeep Rai is a prominent television actor. Prior to his television success, he appeared in numerous commercials. With roles in various shows, he has fulfilled many aspirations at a young age, including owning a dream home and luxurious cars.

These Celebs have definitely set goals for fans and followers with their ambitious young selves.

