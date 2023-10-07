Finally! Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of the television industry and they have a massive fan following. The actress in her recent interview revealed the time when Karan and she would get married.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 17:00
when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.
 
Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile to her face.

Now in a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash finally spoke about the day she would get married to Karan Kundrra.

The actress said “Karan is all set for marriage, but I am taking my time. The day I would tell him I am ready to get married, we shall tie the knot. We would inform all our fans about it, who have given us so much love and happiness."

Tejasswi and Karan haven’t come together for a project for a long time and fans are waiting to watch them together back on-screen.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is also seen as one of the leads in the show – ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’.
For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/10/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the...
Exclusive! Harleen Sethi on how difficult it was for her to portray her role Kohrra, “I was purposely fighting with people around me”
MUMBAI:  Harleen Sethi is known for her performances in series like Broken But Beautiful and Kathmandu Connection. She...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Sahiba gets hit hard on the head, Angad comes to save
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Aww! Dipika Kakar and shoaib Ibrahim finally take their baby boy home, ask paparazzi not to make noise, see pics
MUMBAI:  Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Aaliya Siddiqui talks about Salman Khan’s allegation of her playing the victim card; and reveals if she was ever demotivated to play the game
MUMBAI :Aaliya Siddiqui rose to fame with her small stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where she was a contestant.She...
Finally! Tejasswi Prakash reveals when she would tie the knot with beau Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI :Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Recent Stories
DISHA PATANI
What! Disha Patani deletes this picture a few minutes after putting it on social media
Latest Video
Related Stories
shoaib
Aww! Dipika Kakar and shoaib Ibrahim finally take their baby boy home, ask paparazzi not to make noise, see pics
Priyanka Chahar
Wow! Naagin 7 Promo: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh to be the new Naagin after Tejasswi Prakash?
Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive! Arya Mahajan to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya!
Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sunny Deol for going everywhere with his Tara Singh get-up; latter’s reply will leave you in splits
mother and child will be home soon
Finally! Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s baby boy out of NICU; mother and child will be home soon
Shweta Tiwari
Whoa! From a spacious apartment in Mumbai to luxury cars like Audi and BMW, here’s Shweta Tiwari’s net worth