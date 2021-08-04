Exclusive! Jackie Shroff and Sangeeta Bijlani to grace Super Dancer Chapter 4 for the Independence Day special

MUMBAI: Super Dancer was is of the most loved dance reality shows on television. The show does exceptionally well for itself and is loved by the audience. The acts on the show are amazing and breathtaking. Even the judges are shocked by the daring acts of the contestants.

The show was judged by Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu. The talent seen was to another level, and kids who were barely 4 to 5 years old participated and shocked the judges and the audiences.

The show has had three successful seasons. The fourth season has begun and is doing extremely well, and it’s one of the top 5 show in the BARC ratings.

Every weekend, we have seen how a special guest graces the show and encourages the young talents.

Stars like Sunil Shetty, Govinda, Neelam, Kumar Sanu, Remo, and Farah Khan have come on the show and have been shocked with the performance of the little ones.

Independence Day is coming up, and the show is gearing up for a special episode dedicated to the nation.

TellyChakkar has exclusively got to know that Bollywood super star Jackie Shroff and actress Sangeeta Bijlani will be gracing the show.

Since it's our 75th Independence Day, the contestants will be performing 75 different styles of dance and will be entertaining the audiences, and it will be a three-hour show.

This episode is going to be a big one with a lot of entertainment quotient and a tribute to the nation.

Every contestant on the show is exceptionally good and it is tough to say who would be winning the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

