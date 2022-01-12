EXCLUSIVE! James Ghadge and Anushka Merchande JOIN the cast of Colors' Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan 3

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of news from the telly world.

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is an upcoming television show which will premiere on colors that has Zain Imam, Akshit Sukhija and Reem Shaikh in the leading role, the serial is based on the lines of the movie Darr.

Now, the exclusive news is that Anushka Merchande and James Ghadge have been roped in the show. Details about their character are yet to be disclosed.

The promo is already getting some amazing responses from the fans and there are waiting for the release date of the show. The show will be produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions production.

This will be the first time when Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh will be sharing screen space together, and the fans are excited to see them together on screen.

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is the third season of one of the most loved shows Ishq Mein Marjawan.

