 EXCLUSIVE! James Naivedhya Ghadge to enter Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesha 

Sony TV's mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been showcasing some intriguing episodes with their various tracks from the religious edicts.

The lead actors Ganesha aka Advati Kulkarni, Malkhan Singh aka Lord Shiva, Madirakshi Mundle aka Parvati are being lauded for their performance.

And now, Vighnaharta Ganesha will soon witness a new entry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actor James Naivedhya Ghadge will be entering the show soon.

Not many details about James character are revealed.

James has worked as a child artist in many TV shows prior to this.

