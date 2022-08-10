Exclusive! "Jannat Zubair is a very close friend of mine whom I can count on; would love to essay negative roles as it gives a lot of scope to showcase talent as an actor" – Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her as to who is her closest friend in the industry and what kind of characters she would like to play in future.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 08:00
Jannat Zubair

MUMBAI :Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures and keeps her fans updated.
The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH and fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she performed all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears.

Shivangi currently is seen in COLORS show Bekaboo, where she plays a pivotal role.

ALSO READ : Shivangi Joshi shares a sweet friendship motto with THIS special former Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her as to who is her closest friend in the industry and what kind of characters she would like to play in future.

What did you mean when you said that you didn’t have much friends in the industry?

I am an introvert, but also an extrovert when it comes to family members. I like to keep my circle small. I believe in having a small circle of friends whom you can count on. We are surely aware of many people in the industry, but who your closest friends are is something you need to figure it out.

Who are your close friends in the industry that you can count on?

Jannat Zubair is a very close friend from the industry. Nikosha is not an actor but she is a very close friend of mine. She was at my place for the birthday celebration at night.

Would you always like to play only positive characters or might like to essay grey shade characters as well?

Until now, I have been playing positive characters. But, in future, I would love to explore new roles and learn more. I believe that a negative character give us a better opportunity to perform and showcase our talent.

When you choose the role, does screen space matter to you?

It should be a mixture of everything; you need a good story, script and also, the role and the length should be present. It's a mixture of everything.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi is a very talented actress and has a crazy fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
ALSO READ :  Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi to participate in the upcoming season

 

 

Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan Kaira Naira Star Plus Rajan Shahi DKP Balika Vadhu 2 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Begusarai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj and Anupama share a last hug before they separate for 3 years?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! "Jannat Zubair is a very close friend of mine whom I can count on; would love to essay negative roles as it gives a lot of scope to showcase talent as an actor" – Shivangi Joshi
MUMBAI :Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Oh No! Ahir hesitates to call Abhinav ‘Papa’ as he learns the ultimate truth
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Tough position! Akaal opposes Sahiba working outside the Brar Khandaan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Satya meets with an accident; Virat arrested
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Surekha aka Saee Barve opens up about the show, her role on the show and more, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information and stories from the Telly world....
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
“Amitabh Bachchan has always been my inspiration” says Abhishek Banerjee about his Section 84 co-star
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dipika Kakar
LOVELY! This is what connected Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim the most on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka
Taarak Mehta
Must-Read! From Malhar Thakkar to Surbhi Chandna, Popular actors who were a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, before making it big!
Drishti Thakur
Exclusive! “One of the plus points of this show is that there is no dragging of a particular plot line or story”, Faltu’s Tanisha aka Drishti Thakur talks about the show being in the Top charts, her character, and trolling!
Ayesha Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh aka Sai reveals the exact reason behind her, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Anupamaa
MUST READ! Fans miss Anupamaa's MaAn day posts, Instagram reels and lives, here's what they have to say
paras
ADORABLE! Paras Kalnawat seems to be a complete Momma’s Boy; his birthday wish for his Mother will definitely melt your HEART