Exclusive! "Jannat Zubair is a very close friend of mine whom I can count on; would love to essay negative roles as it gives a lot of scope to showcase talent as an actor" – Shivangi Joshi

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She won hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in ‘Balika Vadhu Season 2’ as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures and keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH and fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she performed all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears.

Shivangi currently is seen in COLORS show Bekaboo, where she plays a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her as to who is her closest friend in the industry and what kind of characters she would like to play in future.

What did you mean when you said that you didn’t have much friends in the industry?

I am an introvert, but also an extrovert when it comes to family members. I like to keep my circle small. I believe in having a small circle of friends whom you can count on. We are surely aware of many people in the industry, but who your closest friends are is something you need to figure it out.

Who are your close friends in the industry that you can count on?

Jannat Zubair is a very close friend from the industry. Nikosha is not an actor but she is a very close friend of mine. She was at my place for the birthday celebration at night.

Would you always like to play only positive characters or might like to essay grey shade characters as well?

Until now, I have been playing positive characters. But, in future, I would love to explore new roles and learn more. I believe that a negative character give us a better opportunity to perform and showcase our talent.

When you choose the role, does screen space matter to you?

It should be a mixture of everything; you need a good story, script and also, the role and the length should be present. It's a mixture of everything.

