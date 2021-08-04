EXCLUSIVE: Jaya Bhattacharya FINALIZED to be a part of Thapki Pyaar Ki 2!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has always been on the forefront when it comes to reporting on the latest information from the entertainment industry.

Bringing yet another interesting news, we have exclusively learnt that Shoonya Square Productions has been planning to roll out some interesting shows on television. We now have news that the production house is planning an instalment of Thapki Pyaar Ki on Colors.

It was only recently that we reported that Manish Goplani and Jaya Bhattacharya are approached to be a part of the show.

Well, now we have a confirmation that Jaya Bhattacharya is finalized for the show. Jigyasa Singh is also almost on board.

Thapki Pyar Ki aired on Colors TV from 25 May 2015. It is a story of a young woman, Thapki Chaturvedi, who has a stutter. It starred Jigyasa Singh and Manish Goplani besides Ankit Bathla, Sheena Bajaj, Monica Khanna and others.The series ended on 14 July 2017, completing 698 episodes. The series was written by Ved Raj Shrivastava, Dheeraj Sarna and Sudhir Kumar Singh and was directed by Ranjan Kumar Singh, Mayank Gupta, Dharmendra Sharma and Vaibhav Vansraj Singh.

Thapki, a lively and intelligent girl, faces certain problems that affect her life. She decides to move to a city in order to find a job and meets all challenges in a positive way.

