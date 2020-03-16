Exclusive! Jennifer Winget reveals that she felt proud while wearing the uniform on screen in Code M, says, “It is a lifetime opportunity, and the character is so strong”

Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she had essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, the actress portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession of love, whereas Beyhadh 2 was based on the obsession of hatred. The actress' performance was highly appreciated.

Today, she is a superstar on television, and many actresses admire her work and are her fans.

Jennifer will be seen in the series Code M Season 2, and fans are excited to watch her after a long break. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how nervous she is, how it felt to wear a uniform on screen, and much more.

Since Season One did so well, are you nervous about the response to season 2?

We have already received an amazing response for Season 2. We were nervous, but we have done better before. Initially, we were sceptical as there is such a huge gap between Season 1 and Season 2, but thankfully, we have received positive feedback for the series.

For any actor, wearing the uniform and performing is a matter of pride. How was your experience?

Whenever I wore the uniform I felt a sense of empowerment. I just loved the feeling. The character is so gripping that I just grabbed the opportunity.

Any shot that the director liked and you didn’t?

Any actor needs satisfaction when they are shooting for the show, and it feels amazing when you give a good shot. At times, the director gives good feedback, but deep inside you don’t like it, and that becomes a fight within yourself as you know that the director knows best.

Well, there is no doubt that fans are excited to see Jennifer back on the screen in Code M Season 2.

