Exclusive! Jennifer Winget roped in for Contiloe's next for Sony TV?

Production house Contiloe has produced many hit shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Jhansi Ki Rani, Adaalat, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Tenali Rama and many more.

TellyChakkar is here with the latest news regarding the production house.

Contiloe is producing a new show for Sony TV, in which Jennifer Winget is said to be roped in.

Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor with the 1995 film Akele Hum Akele Tum and made her TV debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002. She then portrayed Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gayye. She established herself as one of the leading actresses of Indian television with her portrayal of Kumud Sundari Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. She made her web debut with ALT Balaji's Code M.

The details about the role of the actress is unknown, but we promise to get back to you with more deets!

Are you excited to watch Jennifer Winget in her new role?

