Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contender Rubina Dilaik would like to get on stage with THIS legend

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik's spectacular performance and jaw-dropping pictures have made her the talk of the town. The diva was a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Meanwhile, she will appear in the upcoming film 'Ardh', alongside Hitesh Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. After winning the reality show Bigg Boss-14, she rose to fame.

The diva has appeared in numerous shows throughout the years, including Chotti Bahu, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jeannie Aur Juju. She is currently rocking the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she got candid in our segment – Quirky 7.

Which is that one dance style that you would want to try?

Almost all of them. I’m going to try and do every form.

A contender that you would feel would make a great partner?

Amruta.

A song of Madhuri Dixit that you would like to perform on?

So many of her songs. I would be lucky to even dance on one of her songs.

One dance step that would define your journey in KKK 12?

Khatron? All we’ve done there was dance. I think we’ve danced there with terror.

A legend you would want to perform on stage with?

Madhubala.

Parting words for your fans?

Whatever I am today is because of my fans, because of the people who follow me, because of the people who shower their love blessings on me and for an artist, his/her audience matters the most. We are no one without you.

Watch the interview below: