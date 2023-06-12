Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals the reason why Neil and Ankita don’t get along and speaks about Aishwarya’s ex coming out and speaking

MUMBAI: Jigna Vora is a former Indian journalist. She was falsely accused of having a connection in the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and was booked under MCOCA.

Her biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison inspired the 2023 Netflix series Scoop which brought her under the limelight once again.

These days she was grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she did try and play the game but unfortunately she was eliminated from the game owing to less votes.

She had a good bond with Munawar and Rinku and was like a mother figure to the contestants of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jigna and asked her what is the actual reason for Neil and Ankita not getting along and what are her views on what Aishwarya’s ex has told things about her.

Neil comes across as a very sober person but then recently during the nomination task another side of his war scene especially with the way he behaved with Ankita is the good side only for Aishwarya?

Neil is very sober and Bigg Boss calls him his obedient student. Ankita also tells a lot of things to Neil and then he gives back and to be honest apart from them he doesn’t have problems with anyone. He has respected me a lot and I have a back problem and the way Rinku, Munawar and Neil have handled me I don’t think even my son could have taken care of me this way. First – four weeks if one noticed that only these three were getting nominated and I don’t know why. They do have an issue with each other. The way Neil is so good and sober with his wife the same way he is with others too.

Aishwarya is dominating and she does lose her cool as we did in the fight with Abhishek. His fights are mainly with Ankita and she should be careful about what image of hers is going out and there is something right that’s why he keeps having fights with Ankita and remembers she had shown the middle finger on national television that shows her personality.

I have no issues with her but she is a big celebrity and is the face of the show so she needs to be more careful and handle things with grace which she doesn’t and her mother – in – law also said the same.

What do you think is the reason why Neil and Ankita don’t get along?

Since day one they had trust issues though Neil had told me that they knew each other since they had done the show “Smart Jodi” and they thought they knew each other but Neil and Aishwarya thought that in this show Ankita and Vicky had changed since day one.

Whenever a contestant is locked in the house their past comes out and now Aishwarya’s ex has come out and spoken about her game and how she is talking about her past. What do you have to say about it?

She has told me that her previous relationship was toxic but I didn’t dig into the matter as it's her personal matter and she gets emotional and she has the right to be happy and post her marriage one can see her happy. I think what she wanted and she accepted she didn’t get and that she got with Neil and I haven’t see her ex – boyfriend interview but I think she should handle this gracefully and I feel past is past and I feel her ex took the advantage of her being in the Bigg Boss house and gave an interview as he should also think that she is married and I feel it’s not right.

Well, there is no doubt that Jigna did try to play the game well but unfortunately she was eliminated as she didn’t get much votes.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.