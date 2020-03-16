EXCLUSIVE! Jignesh Joshi JOINS the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

this would be her debut show as the lead. Alisha Parveen has also been roped in a pivotal role in the show.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Kamat ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's next?

We are back with breaking news from the telly world.

Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll a new show on Colors under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Well, now the exclusive news is that they are all set to roll out yet another show tentatively titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho and we exclusively updated the lead locked for the show is Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh, this would be her debut show as the lead. Alisha Parveen has also been roped in a pivotal role in the show. 

Now the breaking news is that Jignesh Joshi joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. We had exclusively updated about Kunal Jaisingh being the lead of the show.  

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.

The show is loosely based on a story of two guys and one girl, this would surely bring a fresh concept for the viewers. 

Also read; BREAKING! Kunal Jaisingh to play the lead in Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's next?

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment Zebby Singh Choti Sarrdarni Colors Kaamna Sony TV Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Rajesh Ram Singh Pradeep Kumar TellyChakkar
Latest Video