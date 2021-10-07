EXCLUSIVE: Jiten Lalwani to feature in SonyLIV’s Whistleblower!

MUMBAI: How can we forget one of the most loved shows of all time Scam1992 the Harshad Mehta story which had Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Hemant Kher in the leading roles?

We exclusively reported that actor Hemant Kher was seen playing the character of Ashwin Mehta in the show has been roped in to play a role in an upcoming webseries helmed by the same productions. Titled Whistleblower, the series is based on a medical college scam. (Also Read: Jiten Lalwani dedicates his Mere Sai role to his wife)

Well, we now have information that the series will air on SonyLIV and will also feature talented actor Jiten Lalwani!

Jiten, in the past has featured in shows like Shubharambh, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Naagin 3, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Pehredaar Piya Ki and films such as Half Girlfriend among a couple of others in the past.

Jiten Lalwani made his television debut with Raman Kumar's TV series Labella's, which was telecast in 1994 in BI TV as Cafe-18. After that he has appeared in TV shows like Vishnu Puran, Shatranj, Parampara, Hasratein, Kartavya and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2000.

