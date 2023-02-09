EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on his reaction to Imlie taking a leap, says, ''It was shocking for us and we all were sad but since the rumours were already floating, we were prepared for it''

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie has been working wonders ever since it took a leap last year and the makers introduced season 2 with a whole new star cast.

Imlie stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Kunal Vohra in the lead roles.

But now, the show is all set for another leap which was announced a few days ago.

The entire cast will make an exit and new cast and characters will be introduced.

Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy will be essaying the lead roles.

The former cast of Imlie is amazing and one of them is Jitendra Bohara who plays the role of Akash in the show.

Jitendra is seen as a grey-shade character and the viewers are in love with her amazing performance.

As the show is inching towards its final destination, TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who spoke about his journey in the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Imlie 1st September 2023 Written Episode Update: Ranas Get Back Their Baby

Akash has finally changed as the show is inching towards the end. How do you feel this great change in his character?

The change in Akash has happened slowly and gradually. First I was negative then I became comical and then positive. I feel the change that my character has seen is for good so that the makers and the audience come to know about my range as an actor. I also feel that the viewers loved it. They came to know that I can do all kinds of characters. It was a good experience for me. I felt nice as my character turned positive. There are so many cute scenes between me and Keya. I wish such scenes would have come earlier in my script. Sometimes actors bond well while performing good scenes. Me and Keya also developed a very good bond.

Your first reaction when you came to know that the show is taking a leap?

The rumours about the show taking a leap were already doing the rounds everywhere. I also confirmed with the production house. But even they did not have much idea about when the leap will happen. So, we all were prepared for it. When we came to know that we are taking a leap, the first question that came to my mind is, ''Why so early? It's not even a year since the leap had happened.'' But whatever happens is for good. More than us, the channel and the producers know what to feed the viewers. We all were shocked and also felt sad about it. The show and the production house is fantastic and the channel is also great but we won't be working for it for now. It is our duty to give a good and prosperous season 3 to the new cast.

Tell us about your bond with the cast

I have had a great bond with the star cast. It is very difficult to define a year-long journey in just a few lines. I will definitely miss everyone once we wrap up the shoot. I bonded the most with bua in the show. We got really emotional while interacting with each other. Bua, Hetal Yadav and I used to have lunch together on the set. We will be missing this. It was so much fun to work with everyone. Right from the creatives to the directors and the cast, it was great fun.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Imlie 31st August 2023 Written Episode Update: Atharva And Imlie’s Plan Fails