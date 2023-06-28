EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on the working conditions on the sets of Imlie, the actor reveals how he is able to manage his personal and professional life and much more

MUMBAI:Star Plus' show Imlie has been working wonders ever since it took a leap and the makers introduced season 2 with a whole new star cast.

Imlie stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Kunal Vohra in the lead roles.

Apart from that, the show has an amazing supporting star cast.

One of them is Jitendra Bohara who plays the role of Akash in the show.

Jitendra is seen as a grey-shade character and the viewers are in love with her amazing performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Jitendra who spoke about his journey in the show and much more.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken a leap with actors making an exit. You were also an integral part of the show. Are you in touch with the star cast?

We have a Whatsapp group and I am still active in that group.I am in touch with everyone. I had recently bumped into Vihan. We just casually chit chatted. He revealed that June end will be their last working day. I had come to know that a lot of actors were not going to be a part of the show post leap.

I am in touch with Aishwarya as well. I had spoken to her recently when I got to know that she was injured on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am very happy that she got a nice chance in this show. Aishwarya is extremely hardworking.

I pray that every actor gets a nice project after Ghum.

How do you manage your personal life along with the busy schedule?

My show Imlie's director Ashish is really good with time management. He will make sure that we have fixed shift timings. It rarely happens that our shift is extended by half an hour or so.

When I talk about my family, I and my wife live here alone. Our families are not staying with us.

Whenever I travel to work, I speak to my parents and I do the same when I get back home. I am able to give time to my wife as well because I don't have to give the whole 30 days to the show. I do get an off some day, even she gets an off on a Sunday. So, I spend the entire day with her.

I always tell my wife that my first love is work and second love is her.

How has been your bond with the star cast?

Our bonding is great. Kunal Vohra who plays Atharva is like my brother. I had a very close bond with Bua in the show. We do Karaoke in our free time. I also have loads of fun with Chaitrali. We have so much fun on the set that sometimes the director tells us to maintain the decorum. 4

What is your wife's reaction seeing to your character in Imlie?

She is very humble and has no air about me being an actor. Suman knows that I am not like Akash in real life and I am just playing a character. She always tells me how my scenes were and gives me proper feedback.

