EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara talks about the sense of fear of maintaining the TRP of Imlie; says, “We do not wish to compete but we are trying to reach the topmost position soon”

MUMBAI : Jitendra Bohara is a television actor who is known for Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin, and Ashoka.

He is currently essaying the role of Akash Rana, Atharva’s elder brother, in Star Plus’ Imlie post-leap. He is playing a grey-shade character and the audience is loving it.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights about the show and his character.

What can the audience expect from the upcoming track?

“It is the rule of life that good comes to the people who deserve it and bad people suffer their deserved consequences. One can only do a limited amount of sins in their life and it is till that point only that the good ones will face the sufferings on the show. I also have a grey shade in the show and I will also have to pay my dues when it comes down to the wrong ones suffering the consequences.”

Imlie before the leap did wonders. It is still currently doing great but still do you feel a sense of fear of meeting the old set standards?

“Yes that pressure is there because when we first got here, we discussed that we cannot let the ratings drop because every actor wants that whichever project they are working on, it shines the brightest. The pressure is on everyone, the direction team, the new and old cast both. The old cast supports us a lot and helps us with our scenes too. We are trying our best and the ratings are also coming in well. We do not wish to compete but we are trying to reach higher and hopefully will even reach the topmost position soon.”

How do you strike a work-life balance?

“The production team of Imlie is really good. For instance, our director Ashish Sir is amazing. It was my birthday and I requested he let me go a little early. He adjusted things and let me off asking me to have fun. It is like a family here. The production never pressurizes us for anything. They understand and adjust a lot for everyone. They are great. So we get a good amount of opportunities to spend time with our family and even get a good rest.”

