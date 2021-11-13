Exclusive! John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

As per sources, it seems that John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will be soon gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2.

Both John and Divya have come before on the show and have had a lot of fun on the show along with the star cast.

Previously, we did see the cast of Sooryavanshi on the show where the actors had a lot of fun and the audience loved the episode.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a special movie for John as he is playing a triple role in the movie.

The movie is all set released on 25th November 2021 and the audience has given a positive response to the trailer.

Well, there is no doubt that this episode will be entertaining.

