Exclusive! Jyoti plans Aryan’s accident to separate him from Imlie

In the upcoming episode Jyoti will plan Aryan’s accident so that she could separate him from Imlie and her plan would finally get successful.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 12:19
IMLIE-ARYAN-JYOTI

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie whereas Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days, the storyline is focusing on Aryan and Imlie’s love story where the two have gone on a date and are trying to come close to each other so that they can express their love for each other, on the other hand Jyoti, Neela and Preeta are on with their plans to separate Imlie and Aryan and Narmada is upset with Imlie as she feels that she doesn't take care of Aryan.

In the previous episode we did see how Jyoti ruined the plan of Aryan and Imlie where she cut off the bamboo of the set up where Aryan and Imlie had gone for a date and that’s when Imlie falls into the pool and gets drowned and he saves her and is so afraid of losing her that he confessed his love for her  and Imlie to will tell him how much she loves him.

In the upcoming episode, Jyoti will plan Aryan’s accident so that she could separate him from Imlie.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Aditya to get jealous and angry as he will get to witness Imlie getting married to Aryan

Aryan will tell Madhav that he should be with Imlie as she is very low and she needs a friend to talk to but then Imlie along with Madhav will go for reporting without informing anyone.

Imlie and Madav will go to the hotel  for a covert operation and that's where they will get stuck.

On the the other hand, Aryan will meet with an accident and that’s when Jyoti will bring in the face reports of him being impotent which we have seen in the promo where the doctor informs him that he cannot become a father and on the other hand Imlie has got pregnant.

As we had reported earlier, Aryan and Imlie would get separated as Aryan would refuse to believe that Imlie is carrying her baby and Jytoti will be finally successful in her plan of separating Imlie and Aryan.

It will be interesting to see if Aryan would ever come to know the truth and how would Imlie live her life.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read ; JEALOUSY! Imlie: Imlie stopped by Aryan to take a step towards Aditya


 

Imlie Star Plus Gul Khan Four Lions Sumbul Gashmeer Hotstar Fahmaan Khan Love Story Television News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 12:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Meet Golmaal's Lucky on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
CONFIRMED! Rajan Shahi's show Woh To Hai Albelaa to continue to air on Star Bharat, not shifting to Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting news from the world of television. Rajan Shahi is running three...
Wagle ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Upcoming Drama! Sakhi gets nightmares of social embarrassment for THIS reason
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhaal Kiye Jaaye to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE to make a way for the new show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. A lot of new TV shows are...
Exclusive! Jyoti plans Aryan’s accident to separate him from Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Wow! Escaype Live’s Sumedh Mudgalkar’s cute bonding with this Bollywood legend is indeed adorable and we are all hearts for him!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an update from the entertainment industry.Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! This is how Kangana Ranaut reacts to her Hollywood debut on The Kapil Sharma Show
Latest Video