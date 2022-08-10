Exclusive! Kaamna fame Shivani Kothari roped in for Star Plus’s Teri Meri Doriyaann!

MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom.

The series is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that oozes romance and euphoria.

ALSO READ: “Teri Meri Doriyaann is not a run-of-the-mill story with fixed ingredients of a daily soap” says the lead actor Vijayendra Kumaria

Produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hadaa in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As, per sources, a new character is going to be introduced very soon to the show and actor Shivani Kothari has been roped in to play the role.

When we reached out to Shivani , she confirmed the news and while she did not reveal the name of the character or much details about the same, she shared that she was excited for the show and saidm ‘ It is a significant character and It is going to be a very promising role which will impact the story as well’.

Shivani has previously been seen in shows like Kaamna, Ghum hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein, Maddam Sir and more.

Are you excited to see what her character brings to the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkr for more exclusive Updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad describes his dream life partner; Seerat gets ready for a party