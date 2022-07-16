EXCLUSIVE! Kaamnaa fame Nisha Gupta to enter Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer Channa Mereya

 

Actress Nisha Gupta is all set to enter the show soon. The actress will be playing Ginni aka Niyati's friend in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 13:31
Nisha Gupta

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happenings in the showbiz world. 

A lot of new shows are all set to roll out in the coming days which will give an extra dose of entertainment to the viewers.

Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows and the recent one which hit the small screens is Channa Mereya.

The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles. 

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams. 

Well, it's just been a few days since the show went on air and the viewers are in love with it. 

ALSO READ: Channa Mereya: Upcoming Dhamaka! Aditya resolves Gulraaj’s worries

And now, we have an exclusive update on the show's upcoming entry which will further spice up the drama. 

Actress Nisha Gupta is all set to enter the show soon. 

The actress will be playing Ginni aka Niyati's friend in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Nisha's character yet. 

Nisha's entry will definitely spice up the drama. 

The actress has previously starred in shows like Kaamnaa, Kumkum Bhagya, and BR Ambedkar among others. 

The show also stars Vishvapreet Kaur, Kanwalpreet Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Puneet Issar, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, Aanya Rawal, Tanushree Kaushal, Dhriti Goenka, Mamta Verma, Dhantejas Singh among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Channa Mereya: Face-Off! Aditya and Ginni to prove cooking skills

 

Star Bharat Karan Wahi Yash Patnaik Kumkum Bhagya Remix Sriti Jha Ekta Kapoor Zee TV radha mohan Anaya Rawal Mamta Patnaik Beyond Dreams Priya Raput Shardul Pandit Kanwalpreet Singh Nisha Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 13:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SURPRISING! Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu comes to THIS co-star's rescue on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and it's unmissable
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently witnessed a leap and fans have seen the entry of Priya and...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anu’s arrival in Anuj-Anupamaa’s life leaves Vanraj concerned
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Super Star Singer Season 2: Oh No! Arjun Kapoor breaks down as Rituraj’s voice touches his heart during the father’s day special episode
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become...
Anupama: OMG! Toshu, Samar and Pakhi aren’t happy seeing little Anu, Anupama tries to convince them
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Wonderful! Kinjal and choti Anu share lovely bond
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Dhamaka! Banni to expose BIG conspiracy
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Recent Stories
karreena
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post
Latest Video