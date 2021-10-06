EXCLUSIVE: Kaatelal & Sons actor Aditya Bajpayee to enter Sony TV’s Vignaharta Ganesha!

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Vignaharta Ganesha has been entertaining the viewers with its fresh content.

The mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been showcasing some intriguing episodes with their various tracks from the religious edicts. The lead actors Ganesha aka Advati Kulkarni, Malkhan Singh aka Lord Shiva, Madirakshi Mundle aka Parvati were seen in the track.

It was only a while ago that we reported that Gauri Singh is all set to enter Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Well, we now have information that actor Aditya Bajpayee will be joining the cast of the show. Aditya has been seen in shows like Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, among others. He was recently a part of Kaatelal & Sons on Sab TV.

Details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Vignaharta Ganesha is a show about when Lord Shiva beheads Lord Ganesha, unaware of the fact that he is his son, Goddess Parvati asks Shiva to resurrect him. Lord Ganesha is then renamed as Vighnaharta.

Vignaharta Ganesh is produced by Contiloe Productions.