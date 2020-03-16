EXCLUSIVE! Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariyaan's Sagar Parekh is CONFIRMED to play Samar in StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another breaking news from your precious telly world. As we know, actor Paras Kalnawat’s contract was eliminated due to a breach, now, we bring to you an update about who is stepping in to play ‘Samar’ in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa has managed to top the TRP charts for a long time now and has been consistently maintaining a high TRP. We see how the show educates the audience on familial bonds and acceptance of modern relationships.

We told you how actor Paras Kalnawat won’t be a part of the show any longer after the contract was terminated. It is effective immediately due to the contract being breached by the actor.

We had exclusively updated that Kaisi Hai Yeh Yaariyaan's Sagar Parekh is most likely to play Samar's character after Paras in the show.

Now, the breaking is that the actor has been finalised for Samar's character and he will soon appear onscreen as the new Samar.

While Paras did leave a mark on the audience, we can’t wait to see how the actor will step into this established role!

