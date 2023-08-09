EXCLUSIVE! Karan Veer Mehra reveals his character Vaibhav in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is positively manipulative, shares fans' reaction and says, ''Everyone is are now contemplating if my role is negative or positive''

Karan Veer Mehra opens up on his character in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, shares about working with the senior actors in the show and much more.
Karan Veer Mehra

MUMBAI: Karan Veer Mehra is a popular actor of the Hindi television industry. 

The talented actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years now and has established a name for himself. 

Currently, Karan is seen in Star Plus' recently released drama series Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. 

The actor is portraying a pivotal role in the show. 

He is seen as Vandana's fiance whose character is played by Sayli Salunkhe. 

While it's not even been a month since the show is on-air and it is already being loved by the fans. 
The show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead roles. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Karanveer who spoke about his bond with the cast, about the show and much more. 

Shedding light on Vaibhav's character, Karan said, ''I am an actor who tries to go to the character. I don't try to relate things to it. I try to keep myself and my character different. Vaibhav is a 'Shayar'. He is positively manipulative. There are people like this who do such things in love. He is a little bit selfish. He is not righteous but he is not wrong also. Vaibhav wants his way around. He is also very family-oriented.''

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Huge Twist! Kunal to turn Vaibhav’s game upside down

Karan revealed that it is not a plotted show, so, the story and the characters will keep changing as per the viewers demand. 

Karan also revealed about his experience working with the senior actors and also some newbies and said, ''I have seen their work and learnt from them a lot. It is amazing to be with them and learn from scratch. All these senior actors bring in something more than what you have. No matter how many years of experience I have, they have much more. Yatin sir always helps me with my scenes. I have done most of the scenes with him. I have met the other actors but haven't shot any scenes with them. 

Lastly, revealing about fans' reaction to his character and the show, he said, ''Fans are generally excited seeing me back on-screen. They are again trying to contemplate if I am negative or positive. Everyone is thinking the same including me and the creatives.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Vandana gives Kunal an open warning

