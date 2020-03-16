EXCLUSIVE! Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer Star Bharat's upcoming show gets a TITLE

Star Bharat is all set to come up with yet new show soon which will be bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams. It has Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:23
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how several channels are all set to roll out news shows soon in the upcoming days.

Star Bharat is gearing up for a new show in the coming days. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about several actors who are roped in for the show which is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. 

Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are locked for the lead roles. 

Apart from that, many actors are set to be a part of the show. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Anaya Rawal JOINS the cast of Beyond Dream's next on Star Bharat

And now, we have another exclusive update on this show which was still untitled. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the show has finally got a title and it is Channa Mereya. Yes, you heard it right!

The title name is related to Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starter movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. 

The plot of the story is yet to be known but we can expect a beautiful love story. 

Karan and Niyati's fresh pairing has a lot of expectations from the viewers. 

The launch date of Channa Mereya is yet to be known. 

How excited are you for Channa Mereya? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are LOCKED as leads in Beyond Dreams next on Star Bharat

