EXCLUSIVE! Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer Star Bharat's upcoming show gets a TITLE

We have seen how several channels are all set to roll out news shows soon in the upcoming days.

Star Bharat is gearing up for a new show in the coming days.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about several actors who are roped in for the show which is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik.

Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are locked for the lead roles.

Apart from that, many actors are set to be a part of the show.

And now, we have another exclusive update on this show which was still untitled.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that the show has finally got a title and it is Channa Mereya. Yes, you heard it right!

The title name is related to Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starter movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The plot of the story is yet to be known but we can expect a beautiful love story.

Karan and Niyati's fresh pairing has a lot of expectations from the viewers.

The launch date of Channa Mereya is yet to be known.

