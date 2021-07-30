EXCLUSIVE! Kartik and Raj aka Rajat Verma and Lakshya Handa are deeply hurt by the news of Ishq Par Zor Nahi going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi has become everyone's favourite with its intriguing storyline and engrossing love drama. Ishqi and Ahaan are termed as the perfect duo. Their love and hate are both extremes.

We had updated the fans about the show going off-air soon and the actors were hoping for either an extension or the show to shift on OTT.

But now the show will end on 20th August despite the extension. The makers are trying to give a perfect ending to one of the most adored stories on television.

We rang Rajat and Lakshya to know their reaction post learning about the show going off-air, to which the boys replied with a heavy heart.

Lakshya said, "This news was obviously shocking but this it didn’t hit hard on everyone as the same news we already got sometime back, so all the emotions were kind of expressed at that time, but this doesn’t mean we didn’t feel bad this time, obviously everyone was emotional but everyone was like whatever few episodes we are left we gonna give it our best show and culminate the show with a lot of hard work and positivity and everyone will thrive back with even better characters, it’s just that maybe the team will not be the same and separation hurts, hope audience will give us equal love and support in our future projects"

Rajat reveals that "I was very shocked and disappointed when we got the news but now we can’t do anything about it as the decision has been made, I had a blast playing Kartik Malhotra in the show I learned a lot and I am taking a lot of beautiful memories with the crew and cast. Gratitude to the viewers for showering immense love to my character and the show and big thanks to the makers for making me a part of it."

Talking about future projects Rajat shared that, "I really wanted a break so I shall be travelling somewhere. Taking a short break for now and let's see what other projects shall I get offered after the show. Let's hope for the best."

We are surely going to miss the boys, as the shoot shall wrap in the coming days.

