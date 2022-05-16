EXCLUSIVE! Karuna Pandey is an energy train on the sets and I look forward to learning from her: Naveen Pandita on shooting for Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Naveen Pandita is a talented artist.

He has been in the industry for quite some time and has been a part of a couple of TV shows and webseries Gandii Baat. Now that he is shooting for his upcoming show Pushpa Impossible which has Karuna Pandey in the leading role, Naveen gets chatty with us about his stint on the show.

How has your experience been shooting with the cast of the show?

Well, it is a new experience for me. The character is simple but it has a lot of layers. As I am getting into it, he is like a mother to his mother. Pushpa is a single mother and her son, Ashwin, played by me, has been a part of her struggle right from childhood so one can say that he is like a father figure to the family.

You have done quite some shows like Aapke Aa Jaane Se and webseries too titled Gandii Baat, so how is this role different and what made you give a nod to this show?

Actually, it is the description of Pushpa, the mother. She is not like a general mother, she is flamboyant and very volatile and unpredictable too. So the description of Pushpa made me give a nod to the show.

How is your bonding with Karuna Pandey?

Well, she is an amazing actress! She is like an energy train on the set and doesn’t look her age. She is a young soul and full of energy. I have seen her shows before like Devanshi and she is a very good actress so I look forward to learning from her as well.

Do you also have creative differences while shooting ?

Right now I am raw talent so I allow my directors and producers to mould me. Once I know where I have to be, I would probably be in a better place to give my inputs.

What about your bond with the other actors?

Well, I share the same bond with the other actors as I do with them on-screen. Chirag and I share the same room on set so we bond very well.

Well said Naveen!

