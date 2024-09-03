Exclusive! Katha Ankahee fame Priyamvada Singh to be seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. Starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the leading roles, the audience is in awe of their drama.
Priyamvada

Also read -Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi accepts her marriage with Ishaan!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. Starring Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the leading roles, the audience is in awe of their drama. The current plot focuses on how Reeva has left the house as Savi questions her on judging her married life with Ishaan. Reeva feels that she has no right to stay in the Bhosale mansion as she does not share any relationship with them.

As per sources, a new character is going to mark their entry into the show.

Actress Priyamvada Singh has bagged the role of male lead Ishaan's mami, Apsara. She is going to be a very loving character, full of life. 

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan supports Reeva instead of Savi

Priyamvada Singh is known for shows like Star Plus’ Nazar and Shaadi Mubarak. She was also a part of the film Gone Kesh. She was recently seen as Farah in Sony TV's Katha Ankahee. 

Are you excited to watch Priyamvada Singh in the show? 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Exclusive! Katha Ankahee fame Priyamvada Singh to be seen in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
