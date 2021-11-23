EXCLUSIVE! Kaushik Chakravorty on his character in Sony TV's Dhadkan Zindagii Kii: It has been inspired by Dr Devi Shetty, so watching his videos has helped me portray it better

MUMBAI:

Popular channel Sony TV has some interesting line-up of shows in the upcoming months.

A few days back, the channel saw a new show hitting the small screens, which is Kaamnaa, and it is working wonders.

And now, the channel is gearing up for another show titled Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, which is a medical drama.

The series has a unique concept with the makers roping in an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, and Kaushik Chakravorty among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actor Kaushik, who plays the role of a senior doctor in the show.

Any special preparations you did for your role? How is your experience working with actors Aditi, Ashwin, and Rohit?

We have an extremely supportive team that has helped us constantly with video links and inputs from real doctors. My character has been inspired by Dr Devi Shetty, so watching his videos has helped me portray my character better. But as goes with my profession, I have to add my bit to make the performance interesting. The entire cast of the show is an absolute pleasure and experience to work with. I am so inspired by my co-actors hard work and dedication.

What makes Dhadkan different as we have seen medical dramas previously as well?

This is not just any other medical drama. What you get in Dhadkan is a slice of life as a doctor would experience it.

What kind of roles would you like to play in your future projects?

In this new OTT world, there are so many great stories being told. I would like to play the role of a strong protagonist and tell a story through my character that leaves an impact.

Do you feel after taking up a particular character, actors do get typecast in daily soaps?

Typecast is a perspective of the critics and sometimes the audience. To me, however, it is about portraying one's strength on screen.

The actor has previously starred in shows like Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, and The Tashkent Files, among others.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is all set to hit the small screens from 6th December at 10 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.



