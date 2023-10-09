Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam feels choked as she shoots for the last scene and speaks about her upcoming projects

Kaveri Priyam is entertaining the audience with her performance in the serial Dil Diyaan Gallaan, where she essays the role of Amrita. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how emotional she is with the show ending and what her upcoming projects are.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 14:10
Kaveri Priyam

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is a known actress of Television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and in Ziddi Dil Maane Na as Dr. Monami.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Dil Diyaan Gallaan, where she essays the role of Amrita.

(ALSO READ: Kaveri Priyam on how tough it was to break through the industry wall)

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how emotional she is with the show ending and what her upcoming project is.

How emotionally attached are you to the show and how much you miss the sets of the show?

It's been quite some time and it's been an amazing experience  and almost nine months we used to come on set and rehearse and shoot for the scene. So there is attachment. It's never easy to say a "Goodbye" so the last scene helped me to share my feelings on what I feel as the show is ending and how beautifully the scene is picturised. One would see it and we performed it with full heart.

What is your message for your fans as the show is ending?

Amrita’s character is ending and her daughter will be taking the show ahead. The dynamics will change and seven years leap the show will take a seven year leap and now the baby has grown up and she would walk in the footsteps of Amrita is something that the audience would have to see and enjoy the show. 

Any light you can throw on your upcoming track on the show?

I can't say anything right now as a lot of things are lined up in the pipeline so once something is sealed of course I will break the news and tell my fans.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans will miss Kaveri as Amirta and they will wait to watch her back on screen.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Kaveri Priyam on how she strikes a balance between her professional, personal life)

Sony Sab Ziddi Dil Maane Na Kaveri Priyam exclusive Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke Kuhu Maheshwari Dil Diyaan Gallan Amrita TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 14:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW!Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur pours her heart out as she meets SRK at the film’s success party; Says "I literally had Aankhon mein teri moment"
MUMBAI: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is smashing box office records. The cast and crew of Gadar 2...
What! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Secret love language is not ‘I love You’; find out what it is?
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif deliver massive relationship goals every time they collaborate. The couple...
Wow! Take a look at the star kids who are amazing photographers
MUMBAI: Star kids have been blessed with immense talent which has been passed down to them by their celebrity parents....
Wow! Take a look at the most expensive films made in Indian cinema
MUMBAI: Making films is not at all easy. The cost of making a particular film rises along with technology. High-budget...
Wow! Take a look at the Bollywood actresses flaunting their sexy backs while posing in ravishing outfits, take a look
MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses have been blessed with perfect curves, hot bodies, and much more. These divas are the real...
OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says
MUMBAI: Esha Deol, who recently celebrated the special mention of her short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Awards in...
Recent Stories
Simrat
WOW!Gadar 2 fame actress Simrat Kaur pours her heart out as she meets SRK at the film’s success party; Says "I literally had Aankhon mein teri moment"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aniruddh
Aniruddh Dave opens up about his show Siikho
Rahul
Rahul Sharma: People will suggest you're not good enough or won't succeed, disregard these opinions
Aamir Ali
Exclusive! Aamir Ali breaks his silence on whether he would do the reality show “Bigg Boss” and shares his views on the relationships that take place in the show
Nitin
Exclusive! Nitin Vakharia roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!
Jasmin Bhasin
Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin reveals she got R*pe threats after the reality show, “got me depressed for the first time in my life”
Shafaq Naaz
Must Read! Shafaq Naaz reacts to break-up rumors with boyfriend Zeeshan, opens up about her marriage plans