Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam feels choked as she shoots for the last scene and speaks about her upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is a known actress of Television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and in Ziddi Dil Maane Na as Dr. Monami.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Dil Diyaan Gallaan, where she essays the role of Amrita.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how emotional she is with the show ending and what her upcoming project is.

How emotionally attached are you to the show and how much you miss the sets of the show?

It's been quite some time and it's been an amazing experience and almost nine months we used to come on set and rehearse and shoot for the scene. So there is attachment. It's never easy to say a "Goodbye" so the last scene helped me to share my feelings on what I feel as the show is ending and how beautifully the scene is picturised. One would see it and we performed it with full heart.

What is your message for your fans as the show is ending?

Amrita’s character is ending and her daughter will be taking the show ahead. The dynamics will change and seven years leap the show will take a seven year leap and now the baby has grown up and she would walk in the footsteps of Amrita is something that the audience would have to see and enjoy the show.

Any light you can throw on your upcoming track on the show?

I can't say anything right now as a lot of things are lined up in the pipeline so once something is sealed of course I will break the news and tell my fans.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans will miss Kaveri as Amirta and they will wait to watch her back on screen.

