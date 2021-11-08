EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam on her character in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na: I am liking the way different layers of Monami has come to the fore, she will soon be a TRAINED COMMANDO

MUMBAI: After giving a stellar performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kaveri Priyam is back on screens once again.

The actress is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Zidi Dil Maane Na and fans can't keep calm.

Kaveri is seen playing the character of Monami in the show. She is paired opposite Shalien Malhotra.

ALSO READ: HEARTBREAKING! Monami decides to never RETURN to academy, leaves Karan SHOCKED in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

Ziddi Dil Maane Na has hit the small screens a few months ago and it is doing extremely well.

Kaveri is seen playing the role of Monami in the show and her character is quite different from her previous shows.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kaveri opened up on Ziddi Dil Maane Na and much more.

Monami's character has seen a lot of progress in such a short span of time…

I am liking the way different layers of my character have come to the fore. Monami is fierce and determined but she's also caring and warm. She is open and understanding but she's also firm and stubborn. She's a great leader but not bossy. Monami sees the worst and best in people.

She's not afraid to show her vulnerabilities but that doesn't make her weak. That makes her a strong personality.

Coming from a privileged background and becoming a doctor says a lot about her passion for her profession. Because she didn't become a doctor to earn money (she has seen a lot of it), but truly was driven to serve people.

What new can the viewers expect?

With growing time and with all the training that she is getting, Monami's growth will finally come to the fore. She will be a trained commando sometime soon. I am also looking forward to all the training I am getting here and much more awaited in the upcoming episodes. I am looking forward to her journey as a commando.

One wish that you truly want to come true at this very point in your life and why?

There are so many wishes that I really want to come true. But I don't like to share my wishes because when you keep them a secret only then do they come true. So, I am not going to reveal them (Smiles).

Well said, Kaveri!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: HIGH-POINT DRAMA! Monami's life in DANGER; will Karan be able to save her in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na?