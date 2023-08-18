Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s Track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan!

Des Kaveri Priyam is a popular actress who has been a part of so many amazing shows.
kaveri Priyam

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment. 

Kaveri Priyam is a popular actress who has been a part of so many amazing shows.

Known for her portrayals of Kuhu Maheshwari Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Dr. Monami Mahajan in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. 

ALSO READ: Kaveri Priyam on how she strikes a balance between her professional, personal life

She is currently portraying the character of Amrita in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. She is absolutely loved for her performance and character.  

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Kaveri Priyam's track has come to an end in the loved show Dil Diyaan Gallan. 

The reasons for her track ending are not known yet but this news will come as a surprise to the fans for sure.

Fans of the show have loved her dynamics with the cast, and they will definitely miss her on the show. 

What are your thoughts on Kaveri’s exit?

Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kaveri Priyam opens up about her character on Dil Diyaan Gallan; says, “I struggle every day trying to figure out how I should mold my character today”

 
 

