Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam’s Track comes to an end in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan!

Kaveri Priyam is a popular actress who has been a part of so many amazing shows.

Known for her portrayals of Kuhu Maheshwari Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Dr. Monami Mahajan in Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

She is currently portraying the character of Amrita in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. She is absolutely loved for her performance and character.

As per sources, Kaveri Priyam's track has come to an end in the loved show Dil Diyaan Gallan.

The reasons for her track ending are not known yet but this news will come as a surprise to the fans for sure.

Fans of the show have loved her dynamics with the cast, and they will definitely miss her on the show.

