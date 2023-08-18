Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam talks about the pranks Shaheer Sheikh played on her and reveals her bond with Rhea Sharma

Kaveri Priyam is entertaining the audience with her performance in the serial Dil Diyaan Gallaan, where she essays the role of Amrita. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the pranks Shaheer has played on her and who she is close to from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.
KAVERI PRIYAM

MUMBAI:  Kaveri Priyam is a known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and in Ziddi Dil Maane Na as Dr. Monami.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Dil Diyaan Gallaan, where she essays the role of Amrita.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the pranks Shaheer has played on her and who is she close to from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

How much do you miss your previous show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke that was so popular?
 
Those moments were lovely memories. I just wish we could go back and make a new show with everyone in it or relive those moments. There are so many good moments with Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Ritvik Arora. My first show will always be special and they all are like family to me.

Did Shaheer Sheikh ever play a prank on you?

Yes, he has played a prank on me but I can't reveal details. Shaheer and I are a big foodie, Rhea did not use to eat much and Ritvik was in his own world.

If Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke would come back with Season 2 with the same case, would you do it?

Of course, why not! In fact, I would leave some other show to do this one.

Who are you in touch with from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke?

I am in touch with Rhea. We weren't that close, but now post the show, we are very much in touch. One day, by mistake the first time when I called, I thought she was another Rhea! That's where it started from and that's how our friendship blossomed. 

Well, there is no doubt Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was the most loved serial of television and her role as Kuhu was loved by the audience.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

